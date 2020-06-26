Perfect storm: Mass gatherings in England stoke concerns

LONDON (AP) — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that the government has the power to close beaches and other public spaces in England amid growing concerns over the public’s adherence to coronavirus social distancing rules. Following widespread rule-breaking that has seen beaches crammed, illegal street parties in London and a mass celebration in Liverpool after fans gathered to celebrate the soccer team’s first league title in 30 years, concerns are mounting that people are no longer taking a risk-averse approach to the virus. And with the hot weather set to continue through Friday, there’s a potential for more mass gatherings that run counter to the restrictions.