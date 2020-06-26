Philippine police kill 4 suspected militants in Manila raid

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say they have killed four suspected Islamic State group-linked militants during a raid on a hideout in metropolitan Manila. They say police and intelligence agents planned to serve a search a warrant at a house in Paranaque city after months of surveillance when the suspected militants opened fire. Police say they recovered pistols and suspected bomb parts in the house. The military chief cited Friday’s gunbattle as a reason for President Rodrigo Duterte to sign a new and more powerful anti-terror law recently passed by Congress.