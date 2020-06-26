Shouting distance: Henry, Werner cheer Liverpool title

Liverpool owners John Henry and Tom Werner cheered from the U.S. as Liverpool clinched its first English league title in 30 years. Henry was in Brookline, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, and Werner was on Cape Cod. They headed the group that bought the Red Sox in 2002 and watched Boston become the most successful Major League Baseball team of the 21st Century. The Red Sox won a championship in 2004, followed by three more in 2007, ’13 and ’18. Their group bought Liverpool in 2010 and this year’s win was preceded by a Champions League title in 2019.