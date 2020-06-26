Sioux City teen dies after fatal hit-and-run in Florida

TAMPA BAY, Flor. (KTIV) -- A 19-year-old Sioux City teen has died after a fatal hit-and-run incident in Florida.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan driven by a 16-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida, with the Sioux City teen as a passenger, was traveling northbound on Frankland Howard Bridge towards Tampa Bay Thursday afternoon.

The highway patrol says the sedan possibly experienced some mechanical issues and had to stop along the shoulder to inspect the vehicle.

At this time, authorities say a pickup truck with a trailer was also traveling northbound on the bridge where it drifted into the shoulder and collided with the Sioux City teen. Authorities say the teen was standing along the fog line and was inspecting the sedan.

Authorities say the Sioux City teen suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Authorities say the pickup truck continued northbound on the bridge.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were later able to catch up to the driver and he was arrested.

The driver has been identified as 33-year-old Rosanio Rafael Bartolon-Morales. He's been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving without a license resulting in death.

Bartolon-Morales was delivered to the Hillsborough County Jail.

The names of the Sioux City teen and the St. Petersburg teen have not yet been released by authorities.