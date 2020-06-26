Statisticians join criticism against Census Bureau hires

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The world’s largest statisticians group added to a chorus of criticism this week against the recent hiring of two political appointees at the U.S. Census Bureau. The American Statistical Association says the appointments earlier this week of Nathaniel Cogley and Adam Korzeniewski to top posts even though they have little experience at the agency are in direct conflict with the bureau’s mission. Cogley is a political science professor who wrote a series of opinion pieces against the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Korzeniewski is a former campaign consultant to the pro-Trump YouTube personality known as “Joey Salads.”