SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Election-year retirement unlikely

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time a Supreme Court justice announced his retirement in a presidential election year, most of the current justices were too young to vote. It was 1968, and things didn’t work out as planned. The nomination to replace Chief Justice Earl Warren failed in the turbulent year, and no justice has retired in an election year since. The pattern is not likely to be broken in 2020, despite persistent chatter that Justice Clarence Thomas could give President Donald Trump a seat to fill before the election. For the first time in 24 years, the court’s work is almost certain to extend into July, mainly a product of the coronavirus pandemic.