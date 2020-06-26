Thomas Blanton, KKK bomber of 16th St Baptist Church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr., the last of three former Ku Klux Klansmen convicted of a 1963 Alabama church bombing that killed four black girls and was the deadliest single attack of the civil rights movement, has died. He was 81. In May 2001, Blanton was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for the Sept. 15, 1963, bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. The church bombing was a tipping point of the civil rights movement as the fight to topple segregation laws gained new momentum after the attack. KKK members Robert Chambliss and Bobby Frank Cherry also were convicted in the bombing in earlier trials. Chambliss was convicted in 1977 and died in prison in 1985. Cherry was convicted in 2002 and died in prison in 2004.