Trump tweets wanted poster related to statue-removal attempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to call for the arrest of protesters involved in this week’s attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson from a park directly in front of the White House. Trump on Friday retweeted a FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.” Trump wrote, “MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park. 10 year prison sentences!” Protesters on Monday night attempted to drag the statue down with ropes and chains.