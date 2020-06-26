US report: Pakistan doing too little to counter terrorism

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Washington’s annual terrorism report says Pakistan is doing too little to counter terrorist groups, particularly those taking aim at rival India and the dreaded Haqqani network operating in Afghanistan. Islamabad bristled at the criticism in the U.S. State Department report released late Thursday, saying it has been relentless in its assistance to Washington as the United States brokered a peace deal with the Taliban, which it signed in February. At the time, the deal was touted as Afghanistan’s best chance in four decades of finding a lasting peace.