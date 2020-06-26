Zort’s Fireworks to hold fireworks show Saturday

North Sioux City, SD (KTIV) -- Siouxlanders will get the chance to enjoy a firework show Saturday, drive-in style.

Zort's Fireworks is hosting a free fireworks show at the United Sports Academy in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Zort's Fireworks owner John Barber said for the past 15 years, they've been hosting some form of a show in their parking lot. But, this year, because of everything going on, he said he wanted to put on a special show for Siouxlanders.

"What we sell in firework stores is happiness and it's a good time," said Barber. "So, I can't contribute much more than that. So that's our way of saying here you go Siouxland, have a fun night."

Barber said people can bring lawn chairs or enjoy the show from their cars. He said it takes a lot of work to get ready for a show like this.

"We have people, a team that puts together how these things are fused together," said Barber. "That takes a lot of hours to fuse together all these fireworks. Then we have, the way they are shot off. That takes some planning and some coordination."

SUX Pride also teamed up with Zort's to host the show. Several area food trucks will also be there beginning at 7:00 p.m. with the firework show starting around 9:15 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.