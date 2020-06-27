Alaska tribe to decide fate of European explorer statue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The mayor of Anchorage has asked the Native Village of Eklutna to determine what happens to a statue of a British explorer following calls for its removal. The statue is of Captain James Cook, who has been credited with discovering land that was already inhabited by Indigenous people. Native Village of Eklutna President Aaron Leggett says a decision has not yet been made on what will happen to the statue, but he would like to see modifications at the site that would include the history and voice of Alaska Natives. Leggett said the mayor’s statement is the most significant recognition of the village being a sovereign government.