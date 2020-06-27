Bishop Heelan students, faculty honor former student who was killed in hit-and-run

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Members of Bishop Heelan's class of 2020 and the school took time during Saturday's commencement to remember one of their classmates killed in a hit and run.

This year's graduation ceremony was different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held at Memorial Field with graduates in the bleachers and family in chairs on the field.

But, it was different in another way. One of the members of the class of 2020 was not there. But, Keaton Chicoine's classmates and the school made sure that he was remembered.

The first diploma that was presented during the commencement was to Keaton. It remained in front of the podium throughout the entire commencement.

"And so at this time, as the first member of the class of 2020 to graduate from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, we publicly present these flowers in memory of Mr. Keaton Chicoine, carried by his two classmates and we present his diploma, posthumously awarded on this day, June 27th, in the year of our Lord, 2020," said Rev. Shane Deman, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Chaplin.

The president of Bishop Heelan Catholic School, Dr. John Flanery, also took time to remember Keaton and his family during his remarks.

"While no words I offer today will adequately assuage this loss, I assure you that everyone here is lifting you up in prayer," said Dr. John Flanery, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools President. "We hurt for you. Not just for today, but for the days weeks and months to come. Peace love and light to all those who mourn Keaton."

When the valedictorian, Foster Johnson took the stage to give her speech, she started it with memories of Keaton and by offering prayers for his family and classmates.

"Keaton was taken from us very suddenly, just two days ago and it is still difficult to believe," said Johnson. "There truly is no adequate words to describe what we are feeling right now, but we are all deeply sorry for his loss. "We hope his family knows, that the faith, love and thoughts of his class and the entire Heelan family are with them and we pray that in time, God may give them and all of us who morn Keaton, strength and peace."

After the diplomas were presented to the class, Keaton's family came up on stage and were presented with is diploma, the flowers, and the cross that had been placed in front of the podium at the beginning of the commencement.