Coroner: 3rd Illinois shooting victim dies, 2 identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a third person died Saturday afternoon who was critically wounded in a shooting at a warehouse in central Illinois where the suspect had fatally shot two coworkers before apparently killing himself. Police believe Michael L. Collins opened fire on three of his coworkers Friday, killing two at the Bunn-O-Matic facility in Springfield, Illinois. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Saturday the victims who died Friday are 25-year-old Christopher Aumiller and 61-yea-old Bill Gibbons. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that autopsies show both died of multiple gunshot wounds. The third victim is a 54-year-old woman, who died Saturday at a hospital. Allmon said her identity hasn’t been revealed pending notifying her family.