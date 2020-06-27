Egypt eases restrictions despite surge in virus infections

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has lifted many restrictions put in place against the coronavirus pandemic, despite a continued upward trend in new infections. Saturday saw coffee shops, clubs, gyms and theaters reopen across the sprawling Egyptian capital Cairo, home to 20 million people. Mosques and churches were also allowed to reopen after three months of closure. The government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has said it is concerned to protect the Egyptian economy from the pandemic’s fallout. but the reopening has met with criticism. Egypt’s health ministry has reported 62,755 infections, including 2,620 deaths — the highest death toll in the region.