Habitat for Humanity hosts home dedication for Siouxland family

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Friends and family gathered for one Siouxland family as they were dedicated a house by Habitat for Humanity Saturday.

The house was dedicated today to the Weinmeister family of Siouxland.

The ceremony included thanks to all those who contributed to building the house.

A blessing of the house was also included.

The ceremony ended with the giving of keys to the family.

Emily Schrad

