Hy-Vee recalls additional salads due to potential Cyclospora contamination
(KTIV) - Hy-Vee is pulling 12 more salads from their shelves across eight states due to the potential they are contaminated with Cyclospora.
According to the company, they learned of the potential contamination Fresh Express announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) expanded its investigation of an outbreak in the upper Midwest.
The 12 salads are in addition to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product the company pulled last week after initial notification of the investigation.
The 13 salads include:
- 13.4 oz. Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit
- 8 oz. Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg
- 12 oz. Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad
- 12 oz. Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend
- 12 oz. Hy-Vee American Blend Salad
- 10 oz. Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad
- 16 oz. Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix
- 12 oz. Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad
- 13.7 oz. Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit
- 13.2 oz. Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit
- 11.4 oz. Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Kit
- 12 oz. Hy-Vee Garden Salad
- 12.8 oz. Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Kit
No other Hy-Vee branded salads are impacted by Saturday's recall.
Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.