Iowa reports 380 new positive cases, 3 new COVID-19 deaths

(KTIV) -- Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported for Iowa Saturday, according to the state's dashboard. This brings the state's death toll to 704.

There were 380 new, confirmed cases reported Saturday which brings the state's total number of cases to 27,935. There were also 273 more recoveries reported for a total of 17,413.

In Iowa, 6,200 new tests were given for a total of more than 288,213 people that have been tested for COVID-19 as of June 27. About 1 in 11 Iowans have been tested for the virus.