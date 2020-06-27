Journalist and podcast says technology could help the Jodi Huisentruit case

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- FindJodi.com is a website centered around the information of Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance.

Scott Fuller contributes to the website and hosts a Find Jodi podcast to help raise awareness of the case.

Fuller says while the police continue to look into leads, the information his team receives is collected all on their own.

After 25 years, Fuller says they continue to take this cold case day by day.

He says overall, these anniversaries are a reminder of how important this topic is to not only the team but all Iowans.

"25 years, it means a lot to the community, to the state of Iowa for that matter, and the people that knew Jodi, and those of us that have been, year-around, advocating for her case," said Fuller.

Fuller believes increased attention to the case and developments in technology could play a huge role in eventually solving this case.