Liverpool condemns fan behavior in title celebrations

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — English champion Liverpool has condemned the behavior of crowds of fans who gathered in the city to celebrate the club’s Premier League title win after a 30-year wait. Merseyside Police issued a dispersal order for Liverpool city center on Friday night. This allowed police to disperse crowds who had gathered on the Pier Head, after part of the Liver Building caught fire amid the wild celebrations despite the coronavirus pandemic. Videos circulating on social media showed a firework hitting the distinctive Liver Building, which is partly owned by Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri. Liverpool City Council and Merseyside Police said the behavior was ‘wholly unacceptable.’