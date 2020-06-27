Radioactivity hike seen in northern Europe; source unknown

HELSINKI (AP) — Nordic authorities say they detected slightly increased levels of radioactivity in northern Europe this month that Dutch officials said may be from a source in western Russia and may “indicate damage to a fuel element in a nuclear power plant.” But Russian news agency TASS quoted a spokesman with the state nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom on Saturday as saying the two nuclear power plans in northwestern Russia haven’t reported any problems. The Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish radiation and nuclear safety watchdogs said this week they’ve spotted small amounts of radioactive isotopes harmless to humans and the environment in parts of Finland, southern Scandinavia and the Arctic. They didn’t speculate about a possible source.