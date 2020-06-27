Rally to support law enforcement held in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A rally to support law enforcement drew about 100 people and some protesters in Sioux Falls. Those attending Saturday’s rally waved American flags and held up handmade signs that encouraged supporting police. Many passing cars honked and waved back. Organizer Lloyd Ringrose tells the Argus Leader he was pleased with the turnout, which was about five times what he expected. Many attendees say they wanted to show their support because they have friends or family who have served in law enforcement. Some protesters showed up holding signs protesting police brutality and supporting Black Lives Matter. They held up signs reading “No Justice, No Peace” and “The System is Corrupt.”