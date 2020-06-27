Severe weather chances return for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been another nice summer day across Siouxland.

The skies were mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

As we head into the evening there is a chance of getting some showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm.

The edge of southwestern Siouxland has a chance of getting a severe thunderstorm during this, which would bring mainly threats of large hail and strong winds.

The low will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny, with a chance of getting some showers and thunderstorms again.

There is a chance of some of those thunderstorms being severe, with a slight risk out to the east and a marginal risk out west.

Those storms look to come around the late afternoon into the nighttime, but some isolated storms could pop up in the morning.

Strong winds, large hail, and even a tornado is possible with these storms.

It will be a good day to check in on the forecast and make sure you’re getting any warnings if they are issued.

Sunday’s high will be in the low 90s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 90s.

Tuesday brings more cloud coverage, with a high in the low 90s.

Tuesday night, storm chances return.

Those thunderstorm chances last through Wednesday to Thursday night.

Wednesday’s high will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s high will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 90s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with another high in the low 90s.