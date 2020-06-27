Siouxlanders enjoy a weekend of warm weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many folks we're out and about on Saturday enjoying all the outdoor amnesties Siouxland has to offer.

Over at Chris Larson Park, Siouxlanders were finding shade under trees and playing on the playground.

Out on the Missouri River people were taking advantage of the nice day out on their boats.

Many people were out at Bacon Creek Park Saturday as well.

Kids could also be seen on skate boards and scooters.

Whether getting their laps in around the lake, playing with their furry friends at the dog park or even kayaking on the lake everyone was enjoying the outdoors.

People were also getting some fishing in at the Bacon Creek Park!

Sun Valley Golf Course was busy with people taking to the greens as well.

Folks were out and about over in Riverside too.

Over at Sertoma park people could be seen walking and playing as well.

All around, Siouxland saw a warm day with lots of outdoor activities.