Sunday election in Poland a test for president and populism

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing president is fighting for a second term in an election Sunday. The vote will be a test of whether he was helped by a campaign that depicted LGBT rights as a dangerous “ideology” and a unconventional last-minute reception by President Donald Trump at the White House. It will be the another electoral test for populist leaders in Europe since the coronavirus pandemic began. Last weekend, Serbia’s autocratic right-wing president strengthened his hold on power in a parliamentary election that was boycotted by opposition parties. Many people see the Polish election as an important test for democracy, in this case in fifth most populous country in the 27-member European Union.