Trial date set for Sioux City woman charged with attempted murder

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A trial has been set for a Sioux City woman authorities say shot her adult son.

Fifty-six-year-old Georgia gr-ow Grau is charged with multiple counts, including attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault, and going armed with intent.

She is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Woodbury County Jail.

Her jury trial is set for November 17.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 5 Grau walked into her son's bedroom and shot him twice with a revolver.

He was taken to MercyOne for treatment.

The criminal complaint claims there is a history of domestic violence and disturbances between the two.