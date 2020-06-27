Trial date set for Sioux City woman charged with attempted murder
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A trial has been set for a Sioux City woman authorities say shot her adult son.
Fifty-six-year-old Georgia gr-ow Grau is charged with multiple counts, including attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault, and going armed with intent.
She is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Woodbury County Jail.
Her jury trial is set for November 17.
According to a criminal complaint, on June 5 Grau walked into her son's bedroom and shot him twice with a revolver.
He was taken to MercyOne for treatment.
The criminal complaint claims there is a history of domestic violence and disturbances between the two.