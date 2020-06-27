UK police charge suspect with murder of 3 in Reading park

LONDON (AP) — U.K. counter-terrorism police have charged a 25-year-old man with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for a stabbing attack in an English park that killed three men a week ago. British prosecutors authorized the charges filed Saturday against Khairi Saadallah, of Reading. The attack happened June 20 at Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town some 40 miles west of London. Police have said the three victims were friends enjoying a Saturday night in the park when they each received a single fatal blow. Three other people also were wounded. Police declared the stabbings as a terrorist incident the day after the attack but not disclosed a possible motive.