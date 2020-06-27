US states reimpose virus controls; India tops 500,000 cases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America’s biggest retreat yet as the nation’s daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high of 45,300. In Florida, Miami-Dade County announced beaches would be closed for the Fourth of July weekend. Texas Governor Greg Abbott closed bars and scaled back restaurant capacity as the second-largest state sets records for cases and hospitalizations. It’s a reversal for a Republican governor who had pursued one of the nation’s most aggressive reopening efforts. In Asia, the number of confirmed cases in India topped 500,000, while China and South Korea battled smaller outbreaks in their capitals.