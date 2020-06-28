AP Interview: US envoy calls for Iran arms embargo renewal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. special representative to Iran says a United Nations weapons embargo on Tehran must remain in place. Brian Hook told The Associated Press on Sunday that the ban prevents Iran from “becoming the arms dealer of choice for rogue regimes and terrorist organizations around the world.” Hook says the world should ignore Iran’s threats to retaliate if the arms embargo set to expire in October is extended, calling it a “mafia tactic.” Among its options, the Islamic Republic could expel international inspectors monitoring Iran’s nuclear program. That could deepen the crisis created by President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrawing from Tehran’s 2015 atomic accord.