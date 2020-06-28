Asia Today: Seoul considers new curbs as virus cases climb

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 42 new infections of COVID-19 as infections steadily climb in the greater capital area, forcing authorities to consider stronger social restrictions. Twenty-four of the new cases were reported from capital Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, which have been at the center of a virus resurgence since late May. South Korea’s initial outbreak was concentrated in a single church congregation in a southeastern city, and was successfully contained through aggressive testing and contact tracing. But tracking recent transmissions has been more difficult. About half of South Korea’s population lives in the Seoul metropolitan area, and with people increasingly venturing out in public, new clusters are tied to a variety of places.