China virus cases stabilize as Italy sees drop in deaths

BEIJING (AP) — China has extended COVID-19 tests to newly reopened salons amid a drop in cases while South Korea continues to face new infections as it eases social distancing rules. In the U.S., Vice President Mike Pence called off off a planned campaign bus tour in Florida as the state experiences a surge in confirmed cases. Hard-hit Italy, meanwhile, registered the lowest day-to-day tally of COVID-19 deaths in almost three months. Worldwide, the virus has claimed close to a half-million lives with nearly 10 million cases. The city of Honolulu announced that campgrounds will reopen for the first time in three months with limited permits to ensure social distancing.