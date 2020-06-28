Iowa reports 547 new positive cases, one new COVID-19 death

(KTIV) -- One additional COVID-19 deaths were reported for Iowa Sunday, according to the state's dashboard. This brings the state's death toll to 705.

There were 547 new, confirmed cases reported Sunday which brings the state's total number of cases to 28,482. There were also 175 more recoveries reported for a total of 17,588.

In Iowa, 7,981 new tests were given for a total of more than 296,194 people that have been tested for COVID-19 as of June 28. About 1 in 11 Iowans have been tested for the virus.