Lazarus Chakwera inaugurated as Malawi’s new president

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Lazarus Chakwera has been sworn in as Malawi’s new president after the announcement that he won the southern African country’s rerun elections. Chakwera is Malawi’s sixth president after winning the historic election held last week, the first time a court-overturned vote in Africa has resulted in the defeat of an incumbent leader. Following a hard-fought campaign, Chakwera urged national reconciliation in his inaugural speech in the capital, Lilongwe, and spoke directly to supporters of defeated incumbent president Peter Mutharika. Chakwera won with 58.57% of votes cast, beating the incumbent president Peter Mutharika, according to official results announced by the Malawi Electoral Commission.