Lebanon’s FM to summon US envoy over comments on Hezbollah

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency is reporting that the country’s foreign minister has summoned the U.S. ambassador to Beirut over comments she made recently in which she criticized the militant Hezbollah group. The agency gave no further details other than saying that the meeting is scheduled for Monday afternoon. Sunday’s announcement came a day after a Lebanese judge banned local and foreign media outlets in the country from interviewing the U.S. ambassador for a year, saying that her criticism of Hezbollah was seditious and a threat to social peace. Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shiite group, and its allies are dominant in parliament and back the current government.