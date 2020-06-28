River Valley softball is still unbeaten

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - The River Valley softball team is off to a red hot start to the season. The Wolverines are 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the Western Valley Conference.

River Valley is tied at the top of the conference standings. The Wolverines are averaging 10 runs per game through 11 games. They have outscored their opponents 113 to 27 so far this season. Taylor Knaack, Kaylee Knaack, and Brittany Meyer are all hitting over .400. In the circle, Taylor Knaack has been dominant, only allowing 11 earned runs in 9 games, tallying 60 strikeouts. The Wolverines feel like they have a team that can make a deep postseason run this year.

"We'd like to get to the state tournament if possible," said head coach Dean Norris. "We're in contention for the conference right now and then go from there. You have to have a bit of luck to get there sometimes but I like how hard these girls play."

"We have a very good team chemistry and we all get along," said senior Kaylee Knaack. "We've been doing what we're doing. Our lineup is pretty good. Our defense is pretty strong and we just keep going at it."

River Valley hosts West Monona Monday night. The Spartans are tied with the Wolverines for 1st place in the Western Valley Conference.