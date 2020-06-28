Sioux City Municipal Band continues summer concert series

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Music filled the air at Grandview Park this weekend as the Sioux City Municipal Band continued with their summer concert series.

This weekend's performance included a wind quintet, and saxophone and percussion quartets.

Siouxlanders were invited to gather at the amphitheater to enjoy the music. As always, social distancing was encouraged and because it's such an open space, spectators said it was easy to do.

Given the recent vandalism to the bandshell, Music Director Michael Prichard said it was an easy decision to continue the concert series.