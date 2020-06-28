South Dakota confirms 55 new virus cases among 21 counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 55 new cases of the coronavirus spread out among 21 counties, increasing the total number of positive tests in the state to nearly 6,700. The update showed that the state screened 792 people in the last day, for a positive test rate of 6.9%. There are currently 838 active cases, an increase of 20 since Saturday. Of those, 75 are hospitalized, an increase of two. No new deaths were reported. The new positive tests included 12 in Minnehaha County, putting it two away from 3,600 total cases, and 10 in Pennington County, putting it over 500 total cases.