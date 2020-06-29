Another shooting in Seattle’s protest zone leaves 1 dead

SEATTLE (AP) — One man has been killed and another was wounded in Seattle’s occupied protest zone. The shooting early Monday was the second fatal shooting in the area. Police said it happened in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near downtown. The Seattle Times reports that Harborview Medical Center said one of the wounded males was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle at about 3:15 a.m. The second was brought in by Seattle Fire Department medics about 15 minutes later. The hospital says one man died and the other was in critical condition. Seattle police did not immediately release details about the shooting.