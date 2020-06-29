Adjusting to COVID, Sundance to expand footprint nationwide

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sundance Film Festival, held annually at altitude in the snowy reaches of a Utah ski town, is expanding beyond the mountains. Sundance, the premier independent film festival, isn’t giving up its home in Park City. But on Monday, organizers said selections from next year’s edition will also play in at least 20 other cities, radically enlarging Sundance’s scope and potentially connecting it more deeply with local communities. A “bespoke slate” of movies from Sundance’s selection will screen concurrently in indie and community cinemas throughout the U.S. and internationally. The plan is one of several Sundance is pursuing as it prepares for a very different festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.