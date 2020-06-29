Kosovo president says he will resign if case goes ahead

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president has denied committing war crimes during and after a 1998-1999 armed conflict between ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbia. Hashim Thaci said Monday he would resign if an indictment against him is confirmed. Thaci said in a televised address to the nation that there was no evidence he broke the law. Last week, a Hague-based prosecutor filed charges against Thaci, a former parliamentary speaker and a group of other former independence fighters. They were accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The indictment was made public last week but a pretrial judge at The Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers hasn’t made a decision on whether to proceed with the case or throw it out.