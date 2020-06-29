Authorities: 2 shot at Amazon facility in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say two people have been shot at an Amazon facility in Jacksonville. The shooting happened about 2 p.m. Monday at an Amazon warehouse on the city’s north side. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was killed or if a suspect was in custody. One local television station posted a photo on its website showing shattered glass at an employee breakroom that appeared to be caused by a bullet. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.