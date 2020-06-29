China factory activity improves in June but exports weak

BEIJING (AP) — A survey shows China’s factory activity improved in June in another sign the economy is gradually recovering after anti-virus controls were relaxed but export demand was weak. The monthly purchasing managers’ index released by the national statistics agency and an industry group rose to 50.9 from May’s 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. China, where the coronavirus pandemic began in December, was the first economy to reopen. Factory and other activity is reviving but global demand is weak and Chinese consumers, worried about losing jobs, are reluctant to spend.