Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are pushing a strengthening of the “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage. The bill seems sure to pass the chamber along partisan lines. It has no chance of advancing in the Republican-led Senate. Democrats are sure to add Monday’s vote to their arsenal of weapons for battering GOP lawmakers over health care in this fall’s congressional campaigns. The vote comes during the coronavirus pandemic. And it follows last week’s legal filings by President Donald Trump’s White House asking the Supreme Court to declare former President Barack Obama’s entire health care law unconstitutional.