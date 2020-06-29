Donors urged to dig deep as economic chaos, virus hit Syria

BRUSSELS (AP) — Aid organizations are appealing to world leaders to boost financial support for conflict-torn Syria on the eve of a major donor conference. Around 11 million Syrians are in need of aid inside the country, while around 6 million people have sought refuge in neighboring countries. Economic strife and the coronavirus pandemic are weighing even more heavily on a crisis that is now in its tenth year. Around 60 countries and agencies are expected to take part in Tuesday’s donor conference, hosted by the European Union. Perhaps wary of the impact of the coronavirus on world economies, organizers are keen to point out that no pledging target has been set. Some $10 billion was raised in 2019.