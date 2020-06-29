Hunger stalks children in Yemen as UN cuts aid programs

AL-HANABIYA, Yemen (AP) — A displaced Yemeni fisherman looks at his 7-month-old baby boy, who weighs less than half the average weight for his age and has wafer-thin skin and emaciated limbs. The father is helpless, in despair. The little boy’s fate mirrors those of so many other children across Yemen, the Arab world’s most impoverished country. The U.N. children’s agency warned last week that millions of children in war-torn Yemen, ravaged by four years of a bloody civil war, could be pushed to the brink of starvation as the coronavirus sweeps across the country and as humanitarian agencies suffer from a huge drop in funding.