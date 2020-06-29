Iowa governor signs 24-hour waiting period for abortions into law
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KWWL) - On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law establishing a 24-hour waiting period for abortions.
It will take effect on July 1.
The waiting period was approved on the last day of a shortened legislative session.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and a doctor represented by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa did file a lawsuit, trying to block the measure and impose a temporary injunction.
Gov. Reynolds released the following statement:
“I am proud to stand up for the sanctity of every human life,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Life is precious, life is sacred, and we can never stop fighting for it. I applaud the Iowa lawmakers who had the courage to stand strong and take action to protect the unborn child.”Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
