Iowa governor signs 24-hour waiting period for abortions into law

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KWWL) - On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law establishing a 24-hour waiting period for abortions.

It will take effect on July 1.

The waiting period was approved on the last day of a shortened legislative session.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and a doctor represented by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa did file a lawsuit, trying to block the measure and impose a temporary injunction.

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement:

“I am proud to stand up for the sanctity of every human life,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Life is precious, life is sacred, and we can never stop fighting for it. I applaud the Iowa lawmakers who had the courage to stand strong and take action to protect the unborn child.” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

