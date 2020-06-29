Large motorcycle rally in N. Iowa worries local officials

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — A group still plans to hold a three-day motorcycle rally in northern Iowa that’s expected to attract thousands of bikers despite the concerns of local officials that the event could spread the coronavirus. Local officials usually welcome the annual Freedom Rally held on a farm northeast of Algona, but this year’s event planned for Thursday to Saturday has officials worried. Algona is in Kossuth County, which has had 32 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and no reported deaths. But officials think that could change because of the motorcycle rally, which typically draws 10,000 bikers. Organizers say they are encouraging social distancing and are calling for riders to limit trips into Algona.