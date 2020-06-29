Late Albanian dictator’s son denounces forced home eviction

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The son of the late Albanian dictator Enver Hoxha is accusing the government of arrogance and “fascist acts” after authorities evicted him and his family from an apartment building. Ilir Hoxha, the dictator’s eldest son, said Monday that authorities forcefully took them out of their apartment in Tirana outskirts last week without warning. He said they were not able to retrieve their belongings, which were later looted by other people. In an open letter directed to Prime Minister Edi Rama and the U.S. and EU ambassadors, Hoxha mentioned “persecution of Enver Hoxha’s family.” The government has pulled down some 300 buildings to make room for expanding Tirana’s ring road.