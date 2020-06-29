Local army man gets surprise homecoming celebration

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) -- A surprise homecoming for one Siouxland man was celebrated by nearly his entire town ON Sunday evening.

Major Joe Kendall recently returned from his third deployment and reunited with his wife and two toddlers in Onawa, Iowa.

Family members organized a surprise drive-by procession to show their support and love.

Kendall's sister in law, Megan Weber says she helped to put the event together so he and his family could see how appreciated they are.

As with many other events that have happened since the beginning of the pandemic, Weber said this was the best way to celebrate while also staying safe.