NAACP working to move headquarters to nation’s capital

BALTIMORE (AP) — The NAACP is working with the District of Columbia to move its headquarters from Baltimore to Washington. The civil rights organization said in a news release Monday it has signed a letter of intent to move its national headquarters within the future redevelopment of the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city looks forward to welcoming the organization to Washington. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson says the move will enable the organization to amplify the voices of Black people as it fights for crucial policy changes and economic empowerment needed in communities across the country.