Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 19,042, officials report 2 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 143 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Monday.

This brings Nebraska to 19,042 total positive cases and 269 virus-related deaths.

As of June 29, officials say out of the 178,368 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 159,115 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 13,547 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 225 since Sunday.

Nebraska health officials say there are currently 121 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. Thus far, 1,330 patients have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.